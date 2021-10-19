Cream (CRM) Trading 33.5% Lower This Week

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 19th. Cream has a total market cap of $25,426.96 and approximately $15.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Cream has traded 33.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cream alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,630.05 or 1.00040027 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00054986 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.76 or 0.00303110 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.91 or 0.00487035 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.63 or 0.00187890 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007362 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001837 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.