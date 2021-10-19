Cream Finance Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.57 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Over the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $92.12 million and approximately $9.57 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $149.45 or 0.00236172 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00040563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.61 or 0.00192176 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00088953 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

About Cream Finance

Cream Finance (CREAM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

