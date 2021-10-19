Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the September 15th total of 927,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 545,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Credicorp stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.04. 3,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,488. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.21 and its 200 day moving average is $120.19. Credicorp has a 52 week low of $88.67 and a 52 week high of $169.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $924.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.65 million. Credicorp had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.40%. Equities analysts expect that Credicorp will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.80%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Credicorp by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,308,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,973 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at $169,137,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Credicorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,840,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Credicorp by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,551,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,029,000 after purchasing an additional 975,723 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in Credicorp by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,815,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,854,000 after purchasing an additional 899,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Credicorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credicorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.43.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

