Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the September 15th total of 927,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 545,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Credicorp stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.04. 3,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,488. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.21 and its 200 day moving average is $120.19. Credicorp has a 52 week low of $88.67 and a 52 week high of $169.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $924.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.65 million. Credicorp had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.40%. Equities analysts expect that Credicorp will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Credicorp by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,308,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,973 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at $169,137,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Credicorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,840,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Credicorp by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,551,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,029,000 after purchasing an additional 975,723 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in Credicorp by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,815,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,854,000 after purchasing an additional 899,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Credicorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credicorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.43.
Credicorp Company Profile
Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.
