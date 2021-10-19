CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Trading 10% Higher

Shares of CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) traded up 10% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20. 1,844 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 6,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.51.

Get CreditRiskMonitor.com alerts:

CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. CreditRiskMonitor.com had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 million for the quarter.

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive commercial credit reports covering both public and private companies worldwide. It features detailed analysis of financial statements, including ratio analysis and trend reports, and peer analyses. The company was founded in February 1977 and is headquartered in Valley Cottage, NY.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CreditRiskMonitor.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CreditRiskMonitor.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.