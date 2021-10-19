Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Trading Up 6.4%

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)’s share price was up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.58 and last traded at $20.58. Approximately 1,466 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 159,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRNX shares. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.33. The stock has a market cap of $784.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.32.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $97,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 30,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,046 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,123. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $27,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

