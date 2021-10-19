CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Investment analysts at SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.44.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $96.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 2.26. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $84.38 and a 12-month high of $220.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.90.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. The firm had revenue of $900.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $3,463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,941.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $187,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,656,159.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 64.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 68.2% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 31.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $503,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.4% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

