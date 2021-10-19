Critical Analysis: Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN) vs. Its Rivals

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VRDN) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Viridian Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Viridian Therapeutics has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viridian Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 1.02, indicating that their average share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

64.6% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Viridian Therapeutics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Viridian Therapeutics $1.05 million -$110.71 million -1.45 Viridian Therapeutics Competitors $931.62 million $35.39 million -34.31

Viridian Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Viridian Therapeutics. Viridian Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Viridian Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viridian Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Viridian Therapeutics Competitors 252 875 1350 38 2.47

Viridian Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 140.67%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 39.79%. Given Viridian Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Viridian Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Viridian Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viridian Therapeutics N/A -1,934.14% -62.01% Viridian Therapeutics Competitors -143.06% -15.22% -9.76%

Summary

Viridian Therapeutics beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis. The company was founded by William S. Marshall and Bruce L. Booth in February 2006 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

