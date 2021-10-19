Critical Review: PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) & SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) and SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

PCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SVB Financial Group has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PCB Bancorp and SVB Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCB Bancorp 29.64% 11.73% 1.37% SVB Financial Group 35.74% 21.67% 1.45%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PCB Bancorp and SVB Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCB Bancorp $91.50 million 3.32 $16.17 million $1.04 19.70 SVB Financial Group $4.08 billion 9.62 $1.21 billion $22.87 30.44

SVB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than PCB Bancorp. PCB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SVB Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for PCB Bancorp and SVB Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCB Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 SVB Financial Group 0 6 12 0 2.67

PCB Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential downside of 19.47%. SVB Financial Group has a consensus price target of $650.44, indicating a potential downside of 6.56%. Given SVB Financial Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SVB Financial Group is more favorable than PCB Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.4% of PCB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of SVB Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.5% of PCB Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of SVB Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SVB Financial Group beats PCB Bancorp on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. It also provides real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, automobile secured loans, unsecured lines of credit, term loans, and personal loans for various business customers, including manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, hospitality, etc. In addition, the company offers automated teller machines, debit cards, direct deposits, and cashier’s checks, as well as treasury management, wire transfer, and automated clearing house services, cash management services, and online, mobile, telephone, mail, and personal appointment banking services. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments. The SVB Private Bank segment offers a range of personal financial solutions for consumers. The SVB Capital segment focuses on venture capital investments. The SVB Leerink segment engages in the equity and convertible capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, equity research, and sales and trading for growth and innovation-minded healthcare and life science companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

