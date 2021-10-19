Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Trading 7.3% Higher

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) traded up 7.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.77 and last traded at $5.75. 236,702 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,475,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.78.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 258.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Cronos Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the period. 13.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

