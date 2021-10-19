CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.83

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.83 and last traded at $21.83, with a volume of 246 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $827.18 million, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $859.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.14 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 21.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

In related news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $874,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 52,800 shares of company stock valued at $925,534.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAPL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 171.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 171,891 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 1.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,915,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,748,000 after acquiring an additional 92,500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 26.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 216,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 45,084 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 5.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 164,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile (NYSE:CAPL)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

