CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Shares Bought by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226,307 shares during the period. CrossFirst Bankshares accounts for about 0.7% of Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Frontier Wealth Management LLC owned 1.48% of CrossFirst Bankshares worth $10,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CFB. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 34.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.82. The stock had a trading volume of 439 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average is $13.81. The firm has a market cap of $704.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.31.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

