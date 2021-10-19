CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Announces Earnings Results

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 20.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

CFB stock opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $698.03 million, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.31. CrossFirst Bankshares has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $13.81.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.