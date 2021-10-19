Crowd Machine 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $21.00 (CMCT)

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. In the last week, Crowd Machine has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One Crowd Machine coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crowd Machine has a market capitalization of $39,470.99 and approximately $21.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crowd Machine alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00039853 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.10 or 0.00188637 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00088334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Crowd Machine Coin Profile

CMCT is a coin. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 coins. Crowd Machine’s official website is crowdmachine.com . The official message board for Crowd Machine is medium.com/crowd-machine . The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine . Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowd Machine is a highly capable blockchain-agnostic decentralized cloud and sofware app creation technology that allows developers and inexperienced users to create decentralized applications at up to 45x the speed of conventional development approaches. To achieve this, Crowd Machine is creating the Crowd Computer, a global decentralized app execution engine comprised of a p2p network of Crowd Virtual Machines (CVM) designed to execute smart contracts and dapps. These CVMs are rewarded with the Crowd Machine token (CMCT), an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Crowd Machine

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowd Machine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowd Machine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowd Machine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crowd Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowd Machine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.