CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,177,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.52% of CrowdStrike worth $295,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $285.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -343.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.10 and a 1-year high of $289.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $257.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.75.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $302.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.33.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 29,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total transaction of $7,603,083.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.75, for a total transaction of $2,747,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,805 shares of company stock valued at $84,826,158 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

