Crown (CRW) Trading 13.2% Higher This Week

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 19th. Crown has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $4,141.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0577 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Crown has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,164.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $617.21 or 0.00961919 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.05 or 0.00265017 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.27 or 0.00265359 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00035510 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002551 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,273,136 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.