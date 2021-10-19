Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Analysts expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to post earnings per share of $1.99 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Crown’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.07 and the lowest is $1.93. Crown reported earnings per share of $1.96 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown will report full year earnings of $7.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $8.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS.

CCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crown in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Crown in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.39.

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,171,642.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director B Craig Owens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.62 per share, with a total value of $211,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its position in Crown by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 61,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Crown by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 356,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,892,000 after purchasing an additional 174,254 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Crown by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Crown by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 68,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 16,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in Crown by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 125,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCK traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.49. 402,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,542. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.10 and a 200 day moving average of $104.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Crown has a 52 week low of $84.78 and a 52 week high of $114.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

