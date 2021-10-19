Crowns Trading Up 16.6% Over Last Week (CWS)

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 19th. One Crowns coin can currently be purchased for $5.82 or 0.00012228 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Crowns has traded up 16.6% against the dollar. Crowns has a total market cap of $12.56 million and $1.39 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00040154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.61 or 0.00190397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.56 or 0.00088559 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Crowns Profile

Crowns is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,313 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Buying and Selling Crowns

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowns should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowns using one of the exchanges listed above.

