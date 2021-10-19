Crust (CRU) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.41 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 19th. Crust has a market capitalization of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Crust has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001132 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.32 or 0.00114210 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00005848 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00005581 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.03 or 0.00590398 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000408 BTC.

About Crust

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.