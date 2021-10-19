Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cryoport’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.13). Cryoport reported earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $56.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.23 million. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 18.85%.

CYRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley started coverage on Cryoport in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Cryoport in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Shares of Cryoport stock traded up $2.03 on Tuesday, reaching $73.05. 7,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a current ratio of 10.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -38.41 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.97 and its 200-day moving average is $59.71. Cryoport has a one year low of $39.10 and a one year high of $84.97.

In related news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 335,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 49,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $3,379,448.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,492 shares of company stock worth $25,819,710 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Cryoport during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,027 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 219.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,936 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 39,140 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cryoport during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cryoport by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,954 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $37,132,000 after acquiring an additional 132,756 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

