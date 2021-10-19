Cryptonovae (YAE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7,163.00

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 19th. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be purchased for $0.0436 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cryptonovae has traded 27.6% lower against the dollar. Cryptonovae has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $7,163.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptonovae alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00064379 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00067906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.85 or 0.00098067 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,878.72 or 0.99677073 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,839.58 or 0.05991322 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002523 BTC.

About Cryptonovae

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,511,118 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

Cryptonovae Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptonovae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonovae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.