CryptoSoul (SOUL) Trading 43.4% Higher This Week

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 19th. In the last week, CryptoSoul has traded up 43.4% against the dollar. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $952,103.89 and approximately $2,030.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoSoul coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00089948 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $230.59 or 0.00364404 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00012820 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00034169 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00008651 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000493 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul (SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

