CryptoTask Price Up 20.9% This Week (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Over the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded up 20.9% against the dollar. One CryptoTask coin can currently be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00000965 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoTask has a market capitalization of $963,271.47 and $636.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoTask Coin Profile

CryptoTask launched on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,568,101 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

