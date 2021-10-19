CryptoVerificationCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $284.00 (CVCC)

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded 46.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. During the last week, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded 60.9% higher against the dollar. CryptoVerificationCoin has a market cap of $158,630.13 and $284.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000426 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Profile

CVCC is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. The official website for CryptoVerificationCoin is cryptoverificationcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoVerificationCoin is a platform for verification services related to the crypto-sphere. CVCC clears the project as SAFE only after it passes its project security parameters and safety guidelines. Like for developers, all background verification data are encrypted and saved only to be used in situations of frauds or exit scams. “

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Trading

