CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $67.44

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €67.44 ($79.34) and last traded at €66.98 ($78.80), with a volume of 69633 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €66.44 ($78.16).

EVD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($73.53) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €66.50 ($78.24) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €62.33 ($73.33).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion and a PE ratio of -430.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €59.75 and a 200-day moving average price of €56.86.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

