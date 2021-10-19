Cuisine Solutions (OTCMKTS:CUSI) Shares Up 0.7%

Cuisine Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUSI) shot up 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.60 and last traded at $13.60. 525 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.70.

Cuisine Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CUSI)

Cuisine Solutions, Inc engages in developing, producing, and marketing of chef-created, fully cooked, fully prepared entrees, and sauces. Its activity includes manufacturing and marketing prepared foods to the food service industry. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Sterling, VA.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cuisine Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cuisine Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.