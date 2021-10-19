Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,032 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $7,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CFR. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFR opened at $123.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.88. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.62 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $371.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.97 million. Analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CFR shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

