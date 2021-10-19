Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Sets New 12-Month High at $125.41

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $125.41 and last traded at $125.41, with a volume of 1303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.72.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFR. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.29.

The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.88.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $371.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.97 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.43%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,249,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

