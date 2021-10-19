Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,241 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $237.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.00. The company has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.31.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

