Curecoin (CURE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,540.00

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. During the last seven days, Curecoin has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar. One Curecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0904 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Curecoin has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and $1,540.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Curecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.76 or 0.00290914 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000493 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Curecoin Coin Profile

Curecoin (CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 25,300,404 coins. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Curecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Curecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.