CUTcoin (CUT) Price Hits $0.38 on Major Exchanges

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 19th. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000614 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. CUTcoin has a market cap of $56.33 million and $1,364.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00040972 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00091167 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.04 or 0.00366805 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00012919 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00034474 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 152,240,697 coins and its circulating supply is 148,240,697 coins. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

