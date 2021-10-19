cVault.finance Price Down 1.7% Over Last Week (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 19th. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $100.73 million and $138,295.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, cVault.finance has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One cVault.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $10,072.56 or 0.15788777 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00040112 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.46 or 0.00190391 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00088674 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001567 BTC.

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance (CORE) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

