CVCoin Price Up 2.2% Over Last Week (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. CVCoin has a market capitalization of $66.44 million and approximately $374,579.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CVCoin coin can currently be bought for $5.37 or 0.00008399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CVCoin has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CVCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00065153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00069125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.68 or 0.00098092 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,905.11 or 1.00013337 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,832.11 or 0.05997359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002538 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser

Buying and Selling CVCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CVCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CVCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.