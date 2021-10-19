CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $200.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. CyberArk Software traded as high as $187.87 and last traded at $183.79, with a volume of 505158 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $182.18.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.36.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 675,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,042,000 after acquiring an additional 508,100 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,816,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,149,000 after acquiring an additional 462,494 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 875,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,090,000 after acquiring an additional 298,851 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,881,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,058,000 after acquiring an additional 291,465 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -170.18 and a beta of 1.28.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $117.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.31 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. On average, research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

