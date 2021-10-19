CyberMiles (CMT) Price Hits $0.0092 on Exchanges

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 27.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $7.34 million and $9.37 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded up 18.6% against the dollar. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00040132 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,993.39 or 1.00309862 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.00 or 0.00293116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00054166 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.