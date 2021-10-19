Cyclone Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.16 Million (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 19th. Cyclone Protocol has a total market cap of $7.16 million and $205,830.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $378.82 or 0.00598636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001154 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.22 or 0.00114132 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00005927 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00005663 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 18,891 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

