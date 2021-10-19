CyrusOne Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 20,339 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 9,021% compared to the typical daily volume of 223 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.22. 667,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,798. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1,930.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.67 and a 200 day moving average of $74.27. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CONE shares. Truist lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered CyrusOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the second quarter worth about $56,000.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.