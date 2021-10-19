Dai (DAI) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. Dai has a market cap of $6.48 billion and $430.18 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00040603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.39 or 0.00189723 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00088638 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009166 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a coin. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,474,952,202 coins and its circulating supply is 6,474,951,714 coins. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

