Dana (NYSE:DAN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.450-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $9 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.86 billion.Dana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.500-$3.500 EPS.

NYSE:DAN opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 2.50. Dana has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.42.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dana will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DAN shares. TheStreet raised Dana from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded Dana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dana from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

