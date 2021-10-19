Dana (NYSE:DAN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.500-$3.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10 B-.Dana also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.42. Dana has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Dana had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dana will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DAN shares. Bank of America raised shares of Dana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dana from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dana from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.29.

Dana Company Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

