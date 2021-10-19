Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Danone (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €50.00 ($58.82) target price by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 12.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BN. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Danone in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Danone in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Danone in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Danone in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Danone in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €60.29 ($70.93).

Shares of EPA BN traded down €0.21 ($0.25) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €57.33 ($67.45). The stock had a trading volume of 1,313,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. Danone has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($84.86). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €60.53 and a 200-day moving average of €59.63.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

