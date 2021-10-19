DAOventures (DVD) Price Hits $0.19

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. DAOventures has a total market cap of $1.78 million and $27,699.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAOventures has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. One DAOventures coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000301 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAOventures alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00010478 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004419 BTC.

DAOventures Profile

DAOventures is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.