Darcy Glenn Daubaras Sells 5,000 Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) Stock

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) Senior Officer Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.57, for a total value of C$17,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$444,465.

Darcy Glenn Daubaras also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HIVE Blockchain Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, October 12th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 3,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total value of C$11,250.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 3,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.70, for a total value of C$11,100.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 3,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.85, for a total value of C$11,550.00.

HIVE stock traded up C$0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.42. 3,027,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,947,030. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.40 and a twelve month high of C$7.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.59. The company has a current ratio of 13.23, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.