Darwinia Network (RING) Price Tops $0.0509

Darwinia Network (CURRENCY:RING) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 19th. During the last week, Darwinia Network has traded up 20.3% against the dollar. One Darwinia Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0509 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Darwinia Network has a total market cap of $25.51 million and $3.94 million worth of Darwinia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Darwinia Network

RING is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2016. Darwinia Network’s total supply is 2,083,932,013 coins and its circulating supply is 501,517,184 coins. Darwinia Network’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork . The official website for Darwinia Network is darwinia.network . The official message board for Darwinia Network is medium.com/@DarwiniaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Darwinia Network is an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. “

