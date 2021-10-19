DATA Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.28 Million (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. During the last week, DATA has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar. One DATA coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DATA has a total market capitalization of $4.28 million and $217,547.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DATA alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00040746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.28 or 0.00189721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00088752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

DATA Profile

DTA is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DATA is data.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

DATA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

