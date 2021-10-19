Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Acquired by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.19% of Datadog worth $61,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Datadog news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.25, for a total value of $826,875.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 97,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,754. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 90,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total transaction of $10,445,798.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,695,986.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,384,595 shares of company stock worth $322,392,920 over the last 90 days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DDOG opened at $157.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.74. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $159.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -925.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.57.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

