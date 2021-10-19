Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $170.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Datadog traded as high as $160.31 and last traded at $159.01, with a volume of 88113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.42.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DDOG. Truist Securities upped their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Datadog from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Datadog from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.57.

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 365,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.15, for a total transaction of $48,293,160.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 538,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,194,358.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.48, for a total transaction of $2,167,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,384,595 shares of company stock worth $322,392,920 over the last ninety days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 0.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 26.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.6% in the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 0.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.74. The firm has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -937.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

