Davinci Coin (DAC) Market Cap Tops $10.81 Million

Davinci Coin (CURRENCY:DAC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. One Davinci Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Davinci Coin has traded up 52.1% against the dollar. Davinci Coin has a total market capitalization of $10.81 million and $5.43 million worth of Davinci Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Davinci Coin alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001174 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.14 or 0.00110084 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00005980 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00005765 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.59 or 0.00614869 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Davinci Coin Coin Profile

Davinci Coin (CRYPTO:DAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Davinci Coin’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,478,561,025 coins. Davinci Coin’s official Twitter account is @dacash_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Davinci Coin is davinci.vision . The Reddit community for Davinci Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DavinciCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Davinci Project was created to construct an ecosystem that encompasses cultural, artistic and other various fields while linking domestic and international exchanges in the network from the private sector. “

Davinci Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Davinci Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Davinci Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Davinci Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Davinci Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Davinci Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.