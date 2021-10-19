DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $87.61

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $87.61 and last traded at $87.61, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DCCPF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut DCC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.65.

DCC Plc provides international sales, marketing, and business support services. It operates through the following segments: DCC LPG, DCC Retail & Oil, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology. The DCC LPG segment operates a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales and marketing business with operations in Europe, Asia, and the US with a developing business in the retailing of natural gas and electricity.

