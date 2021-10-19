Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) Now Covered by DA Davidson

Investment analysts at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

DCRN stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II by 2,523.3% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

