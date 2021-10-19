DecentBet (DBET) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,619.00

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. One DecentBet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. DecentBet has a market cap of $515,667.01 and $1,619.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DecentBet has traded up 8.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00040603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.39 or 0.00189723 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00088638 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

DecentBet Coin Profile

DecentBet is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

